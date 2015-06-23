Trial Date Set For Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray Case

A trail date to indict the six Baltimore police officers, that were involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, has finally been set by Administrative Judge W. Michel Pierson.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Judge Barry G. Williams will preside over the cases of each officer, who have all pled guilty in writing, as their trial date is set for October 13.

The site reports:

Administrative Judge W. Michel Pierson set a trial date of Oct. 13, with motions hearings scheduled for Sept. 2. Pierson also assigned Williams to the case and allowed for written pleadings, which are rarely entered in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Williams could not comment, as judges in Maryland “cannot talk about their pending cases nor their deliberative process,” said Terri Charles, a Maryland Judiciary spokeswoman. Williams, 53, has been an associate judge in Baltimore Circuit Court since 2005, according to his official biography. He led the court’s criminal division from 2012 until January and chaired the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for Baltimore from 2012 until 2014. Warren Alperstein, an attorney who represents the city’s bar association on the council, praised Williams’ selection for a case that he said could turn into a spectacle under a less commanding judge.

If you recall, Freddie Gray was arrested and handled by the officers back in Baltimore in April, suffering a spinal cord injury that led to his death while in police custody.

His death caused outrage, sparking protests over police brutality throughout the city, leading to looting and rioting.

