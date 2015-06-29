Janet Accepts The Ultimate Icon Award; Diddy Busts His A** + More Memorable BET Award Moments

We can always anticipate memorable moments at the BET Awards and this year was no different. While our favorite celebs hit the stage…literally (Diddy), some celebs hit other people (Dej Loaf) and legendary artists like Janet Jackson and Smokey Robinson were honored for generations of musical excellence.

From Lil Kim’s epic return to the cast of Empire singing the songs we love to hear every Wednesday night to Janet Jackson’s return, here are the moments that kept us entertained:

1. Janet Accepts The Ultimate Icon Award

Does Janet Jackson age or nah?! We’ll go with the latter. Miss Jackson stepped out on the BET Awards stage and accepted the Ultimate Icon Award looking like she just sucked the life out of a newborn. She looked snatched, fierce and every other adjective that describes fabulous.

“My heart is so full thank you God for making everything and anything possible. I am so thankful for all of the support you have given me,” she said before thanking her parents who were in the front row.

Watch her speech, below:

2. Patti Labelle Slays Tamar & K. Michelle’s Performance

Patti Labelle ain’t never missed a note in her life, chile! Just when we were getting bored with Tamar and K. Michelle’s performance, aunt Patti came out on stage and showed the youngins how it’s done!

3. Diddy Falls Off Stage

Listen, Diddy (allegedly) swings kettleballs in his spare time, a little slip off stage is nothing to a Bad Boy! Diddy was hitting his two-step when he suddenly fell through a hole in the stage where Lil Kim was waiting to make her emergence. While Diddy may have fallen off stage, he didn’t miss a beat during the Bad Boy tribute.

Someone is going to have to answer to Diddy after his Bengay kicks in.

4. Lil Kim Steals The Show

You wanna rumble with the Bee?

MUST SEE 2015 BET Award Performances: Patti Shuts It Down With One Note, Lil Kim Comes For Her Crown & More

Lil Kim put on her good wig and face tonight boy! The moment she popped up in her signature squat from the same hole Diddy fell through in the stage, we knew she was about to shut it down! Kim showed her haters why she’s the original Queen Bee.

5. Nicki Minaj Didn’t Know What Award She Won

Perhaps Nicki wasn’t feeling all the love Lil Kim was getting because she seemed totally out of it when she hit the stage to accept the Viewer’s Choice Award. Mid-acceptance speech, she looked around and asked, “What award is this for?” Girl! Then she began rambling about her platinum plaques. We love you Nicki but, that wasn’t a good look.

Aside from that embarrassing (and quite obnoxious) moment, Nicki won the award for best female hip-hop artist for the sixth year in a row and dedicated her award to her mother.

6. Dej Loaf Allegedly Got Into A Fist Fight

The Detroit came out of Dej Loaf. According to reports, the rising star got into a fist fight with her manager moments before the show. We spoke to the beauty on the red carpet and she seemed perfectly fine. Maybe it was just a rumor?

7. Smokey Robinson Keeps It All The Way Real

Count on a living legend to school the new school on how to behave. Smokey Robinson accepted Lifetime Achievement Award and used his speech to remind today’s biggest stars to remain humble. They sure needed to hear it.

8. T-Murda Faced Off Against Chocolate Drop

“Off the dome, off the phone”

T-Murda faced off against Chocolate Drop in the ultimate rap battle. If we had to choose a winner, we’d go with T-Murda because her raps actually rhymed and everyone knows that’s what battle rap is all about…oh and hot bars.

9. Cookie and Lucious Kinda Show Up

In one of the funnier moments of the night, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson channeled their inner Empire characters.

10. Don’t Play With Rihanna’s Money

Rihanna had a very staged run-in with BET President of Music Programming Stephen Hill when she threw a stack of money in his face. No worries, the duo made up afterwards.

Am I the only person that saw this??? pic.twitter.com/jpR9lk53jB — JR Myth (@AbovetheRhim) June 29, 2015

2015 BET Award Performances 12 photos Launch gallery 2015 BET Award Performances 1. You Wanna Rumble With The Bee?! Source:Getty 1 of 12 2. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Source:Getty 2 of 12 3. Jason Derulo, Ciara & Tinashe Join The Rhythm Nation Source:Getty 3 of 12 4. Ne-Yo, Smokey Robinson & Robin Thicke Source:Getty 4 of 12 5. Pharrell & Diddy Source:Getty 5 of 12 6. Ciara Channels Janet Source:Getty 6 of 12 7. 5,4,3,2,1 Source:Getty 7 of 12 8. Chris Brown & Tyga Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. Janelle Monae Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. Bad Boy For Life Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. Tamar & K. Michelle Hug It Out Source:Getty 11 of 12 12. Patti Labelle Hits All The Notes Source:Getty 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 2015 BET Award Performances 2015 BET Award Performances

RELATED STORIES:

Damn: Why Did Rihanna Violate Stephen Hill At The BET Awards?

2015 BET Awards: Nicki Minaj Takes Homes Best Female Hip-Hop Artist For The 6th Year + More Winners

2015 BET Award Performances: Patti Labelle Shuts It Down With One Note, Chris Brown Flies Through The Air & More

Janet Accepts The Ultimate Icon Award; Diddy Busts His A** + More Memorable BET Award Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com