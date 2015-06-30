CLOSE
The Game Formally Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Off-Duty Cop At Basketball Game

Jayceon “The Game” Taylor has been formally charged after getting into an altercation with an off-duty police officer during a casual basketball game at a high school back in March.

The 35-year-old rapper, father, and former reality TV star allegedly approached the cop, who was playing on the opposing team, and threw a punch after a foul was called against him.

Now, he’s been hit with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, as well as one felony count of making criminal threats.

According to Yahoo News, The Game pleaded not guilty during a court appearance in L.A. this past Monday, is currently out on bail ($50,000), and faces up to three years behind bars if he is convicted.

He’ll be back in court on July 30th.

SOURCE: Yahoo News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

