Ingredients
1 pound peeled, medium-size raw shrimp, deveined
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, divided
1 (5-oz.) package arugula
1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved $
1 cup fresh corn kernels (about 2 ears) $
1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil $
4 (1-inch-thick) country bread slices, toasted
2 tablespoons mayonnaise $
2 avocados, peeled and sliced
2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
Open-Faced Shrimp-and-Avocado Sandwiche Recipe was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com
