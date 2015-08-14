CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In

Who doesn't love Chipotle?

Leave a comment

Khloe James Harden

After a heated run-in with her ex-husband following a workout at Soul Cycle, Khloe Kardashian turned to James Harden for some comfort. The rumored couple were photoed as they stopped for a little Mexican fast food from Chipotle.

 

 

This isn’t the first time Khloe and James (who also happens to be Trina’s ex) were spotted together. They’ve had their fair share of close moments.

Instagram Photo

RELATED STORIES:

Lamar Odom Was Spotted Stalking Khloe Kardashian On Her Way To SoulCycle

Khloe Kardashian Finalizes Divorce From Lamar Odom

This Is What Trina Thinks About Khloe Kardashian Dating Her Ex James Harden

 

22 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

Continue reading James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2808407”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2808407″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2808407″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2808407” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

 

James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

James Harden , Khloe Kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close