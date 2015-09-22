Jhene Aiko is the latest artist to share their revamp of Disney classics for the forthcoming compilation album We Love Disney.

Back in August, Ne-Yo dedicated Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me” to the late Robin Williams on the one-year anniversary of his untimely death. It’s hard to follow-up such a great rendition, but Jhene manages to give Ne-Yo a run for his vocals on her Alice In Wonderland covers “In A World Of My Own” and “Very Good Advice.”

The Disney album, which is scheduled to drop October 30, will feature artists across various musical genres, including Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, Fall Out Boy, Lucy Hale, and so many more. Listen to Jhene’s take on the Alice In Wonderland classic below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Noel Vasquez

Jhene Aiko “In A World Of My Own/Very Good Advice” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Brittany Lewis Posted September 22, 2015

Also On Magic 95.9: