CLOSE
Just In
Home

Adele Announces New Album Definitely Titled “25,” Says It’s A “Make-Up Record”

The album will feature Adele telling the story of her sudden deep dive into adulthood, and learning to accept herself.

Leave a comment

The BRIT Awards 2012 - Arrivals

While many Adele fans still have her 2011 album 21 in rotation, they’ll be happy to know that her next record is on its way.

Instead of some sort of publication or an interview, Adele thought it best to go straight to the people by releasing a statement on all of her social media channels. The new album, 25, will feature Adele telling the story of her sudden deep dive into adulthood, and learning to accept herself.

“My last record was a break-up record and if I had to label this one I would call it a make-up record,” she said. “I’m making up with myself. Making up for lost time. Making up with everything I ever did and never did.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the note, Adele also took a moment to apologize to her fans, saying, “25 is about getting to know who I’ve become without realizing. And I’m sorry it took so long, but you know, life happened.”

During her break, she had a child in 2012 with businessman Simon Konecki and recorded the theme song for the latest James Bond installment, Skyfall, for which she won an Oscar. Otherwise, Adele has kept pretty quiet.

With 25, Adele looks to continue naming her work after the age she was when the album was recorded. Time will tell if the British-born singer can top her super successful sophomore record, which won several Grammys and sold over 11 million copies in the U.S. alone.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

10 photos Launch gallery

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Adele Announces New Album Definitely Titled “25,” Says It’s A “Make-Up Record”

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115524”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115524″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115524″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115524” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Adele Announces New Album Definitely Titled “25,” Says It’s A “Make-Up Record” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Adele , music news , new album

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close