While many Adele fans still have her 2011 album 21 in rotation, they’ll be happy to know that her next record is on its way.

Instead of some sort of publication or an interview, Adele thought it best to go straight to the people by releasing a statement on all of her social media channels. The new album, 25, will feature Adele telling the story of her sudden deep dive into adulthood, and learning to accept herself.

“My last record was a break-up record and if I had to label this one I would call it a make-up record,” she said. “I’m making up with myself. Making up for lost time. Making up with everything I ever did and never did.”

In the note, Adele also took a moment to apologize to her fans, saying, “25 is about getting to know who I’ve become without realizing. And I’m sorry it took so long, but you know, life happened.”

During her break, she had a child in 2012 with businessman Simon Konecki and recorded the theme song for the latest James Bond installment, Skyfall, for which she won an Oscar. Otherwise, Adele has kept pretty quiet.

With 25, Adele looks to continue naming her work after the age she was when the album was recorded. Time will tell if the British-born singer can top her super successful sophomore record, which won several Grammys and sold over 11 million copies in the U.S. alone.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Adele Announces New Album Definitely Titled “25,” Says It’s A “Make-Up Record” was originally published on globalgrind.com