Freddie Gray
EXCLUSIVE: Lil Black Talks with Attorney & Family of Freddie Gray Following Officer’s Mistrial

Lil Black was live on the scene after news that the judge in the Freddie Gray case declared Officer William Porter’s trial a mistrial. While two people were arrested, we’re happy to announce that the city saw a calm and peaceful evening – just as the attorney and family of Gray requested.

Porter faced four charges jurors failed to reach a verdict on: second-degree assault, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. He was one of six officers charged in the death of Gray, who was injured in police custody back in 2015. 

Today we await the next steps. Press play up top to hear Lil Black and Gray’s family reflect on the mistrial and current condition of Baltimore.

