Blizzard 101: Everything You Need to Know About Jonas

Old man winter’s been hanging around for a minute, but now he’s really starting to get comfortable.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared state of emergency prior to the blizzard on January 21 as a precaution of the Jonas blizzard forecasted to hit the area on January 22. A blizzard warning is in effect from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, but the state of emergency goes into effect Friday morning at 7.

We’re expecting 16-24 inches of snow.

Power outages are a possibility and poor road conditions are assumed. Officials urge the DMV-mtero to stock up on enough food to last a week and avoid driving when possible.

Could it really be the worst snow storm we’ve seen since the twin blizzards of 2010? Stay tuned…