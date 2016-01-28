Barbie Finally Adds Dolls With Normal Body Types, Plus 7 New Skin Tones

After years of dolls with body types that none of us could relate to, Mattel has finally introduced Barbies with realistic proportions.

In an announcement in TIME magazine, the company revealed that the iconic Barbie will now be available in three new body shapes: “petite,” “tall,” and “curvy.” The doll will also come in seven different skin tones in an attempt to represent a wider range of races and ethnicities.

We proudly add three new body types to our line. Meet the new dolls. https://t.co/JDeqzI59nX #TheDollEvolves pic.twitter.com/IJVcVhfPkL — Barbie (@Barbie) January 28, 2016

Mattel explained the new additions in the following statement on its website:

“By introducing more variety into the line, Barbie is offering girls choices that are better reflective of the world they see today. The new 2016 Barbie Fashionistas collection includes 4 body types, 7 skin tones, 18 eye colors, 18 hairstyles, and countless on-trend fashions and accessories.”

The Fashionistas collection is now available for pre-order.

SOURCE: Mashable | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

