What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Mariah Carey’s Alter-Ego Bianca Makes Comeback, Eva Mendes Covers Up Baby Bump, & More

Ladies and gentlemen… #Bianca 😘😘😘

Mariah Carey took us back in time with a throwback goodie.

Last night, Carey ditched her blonde locks for a brunette wig and a sexy all-black ensemble, insinuating the return of her alter ego, Bianca. Mariah’s evil twin made her debut in the 1999 video of “Heartbreaker.” Could this mean that drama is on the way? Stay tuned.

Eva Mendes is back at it again, covering her pregnant belly.

The Cuban actress and longtime girlfriend to Ryan Gosling is reportedly expecting her second child with the actor. Similar to her first pregnancy, Eva was seen covering her bump with a giant tote bag while running errands in L.A.

The couple hasn’t confirmed the pregnancy, but judging from the images and videos, this could baby #2 is on the way.

2016 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage And Audience

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are rumored to be starring in the Jumanji remake.

Sony is reportedly in the works of casting the actors for the movie, according to Variety. Both actors are already co-starring in the upcoming film Central Intelligence, so we’re sure Jumanji is going to be a hit.

Celebrities attend the 2015 MoCADA Masquerade Ball

Rosario Dawson was reportedly arrested during the Democratic Spring rally in Washington, D.C yesterday afternoon.

According to TMZ, “The actress was among a group of about a dozen people who crossed a police line and then sat down in protest.” The actress was protesting the corruption of corporate money in politics. 

