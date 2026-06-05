Listen Live
Close
Music

Baltimore Rappers, DJs and Producers We Lost Too Soon

Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore's Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends

Published on June 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Candles
Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

Baltimore’s music scene has long been a powerhouse of talent, producing influential rappers, DJs, producers, singers and cultural tastemakers who helped shape the city’s sound and identity. From club music pioneers to rising hip-hop stars, many artists left an unforgettable mark on Baltimore’s culture before their lives were tragically cut short.

This list is not exhaustive and represents only a portion of the Baltimore artists whose lives and careers left a lasting impact on the city’s music culture.

Their music continues to live on through streaming platforms, social media tributes and the generations of artists they inspired.

DJ K Swift

Miss Tony aka Big Tony

DJ Reggie Reg

Lor Scoota

PRESIDENT DAVO

Bandhunta Jugg

Dukeyman

LonnieDaGoat

G-Rock

Nick Breed

PTG Fresh 

SMASH

WhiteboyCameWitDaBag

Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore's Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Police Warn Residents About Growing “Bump-and-Rob” Carjacking Trend

Marlon Wayans
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

WATCH: Marlon Wayans Calls Steelers Vs. Ravens His ‘Real Super Bowl’ And Defends Keeping Good Coaches

12 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Concerts & Shows Coming To Baltimore Area This Summer

5:13
Music  |  Nia Noelle

E.U. Legend Sugar Bear Honors Go-Go’s Past and Future

62 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close