Delaware Teenager Beaten To Death In High School Bathroom

The victim, identified by students as sophomore Amy Joyner, was jumped in the bathroom around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

A 16-year-old girl died after she was assaulted at her Delaware high school, authorities said. The deadly fight occurred after 8 a.m. Thursday inside a bathroom at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. WPVI The deadly fight occurred after 8 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained during a group fight in a bathroom at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington, Delaware, CNN reports.

The victim, who was not officially identified by police, was jumped in the bathroom around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. She was found in critical condition and rushed to the A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children by helicopter. A short time later, she died from her injuries.

Classmates have identified the victim as 16-year-old Amy Joyner. An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been scheduled.

“There was an altercation that initially started between two people, and my understanding is that additional individuals joined in against the one person,” said Gary Fullman, chief of staff to the Wilmington mayor.

While authorities have not yet confirmed why the girls attacked the sophomore student, students told WPVI the fight was over a boy.

“She was fighting a girl, and then that’s when all these other girls started banking her- like jumping her- and she hit her head on the sink,” Kayla Wilson said.

The two students involved in the attack were questioned by Wilmington police, though no charges have been filed. Classes will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Friday and grief counselors will be on hand to assist the students.

From CNN:

City officials expressed sorrow at the violence.

“My heart is broken,” Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams said at the news conference. “I am so upset that a young lady lost her life today. Things like this shouldn’t happen. My heart bleeds for the family, the kids who go to this school and the administrators, and our city.”

“This is not only an unspeakable tragedy for her family, but also for the school, and the entire community,” said a statement on the school district website. “We express our prayers and deepest sympathy to her family, who need your support and sensitivity at this time.”

An investigation continues.

Delaware Teenager Beaten To Death In High School Bathroom was originally published on newsone.com

