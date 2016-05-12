Jasmine Guy Got Her Famous ‘A Different World’ Accent From Her Third Grade Teacher

Who didn’t want to be like Whitley Marion Gilbert on “A Different World” when they were growing up? From her sassy attitude to her unrivaled style, she was #BlackGirlMagic before it was a trending topic on Twitter.

They just don’t make shows like “A Different World” anymore, but luckily for us, Steve Harvey appreciates the classic series as much as we do.

The cast—Darryl Bell (Ron), Charnele Brown (Kimberly), Jasmine Guy (Whitley), Cree Summer (Freddie) and Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne)—reunited on Steve Harvey’s “Where Are They Now” segment and reminded us why we loved them all so much.

Jasmine Guy revealed she channeled her third grade teacher in Atlanta to play the character of Whitley.

“I said mommy, I gotta to be funny. What if I do it like Mrs. Pankard? And she started laughing,” she said.

Watch the funny clip below:

Cree on her free-spirited character:

On-screen/Off-screen couples:

