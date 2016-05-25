Aldis Hodge Reveals Who Helped Him On His Road To The ‘Underground’

WGN’s new show Underground stars Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smolett-Bell as they lead a group of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

Aldis Hodge plays Noah, a slave who had all he can take of captivity and comes up with a plan to get to the free North during America’s slave days. The Underground star stopped by the No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to talk about more than just his hit show.

Aldis opened up about how important his wife has been in helping advance his career, as well as the strong role his mother plays in his life. The 29-year-old revealed his journey as an actor, going from small roles to the lead in a weekly show, while explaining how the TV series Leverage helped him grow as an actor.

Check out this episode of the No Judgment Zone above.

