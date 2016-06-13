CLOSE
National
Mother Of Orlando Nightclub Victim Shares Tragic Last Texts To Her Son

Mina Justice and her son Eddie texted throughout the night of the Orlando mass shooting.

As the victims of the Orlando shooting are revealed, one mother shared a tragic series of text messages with the New York Daily News, detailing the last moments of her son’s life.

Mina Justice was fast asleep on Sunday morning when she received the first alarming text from her son, Eddie Justice, 30.

“Mommy I love you,” Justice texted at 2:06 a.m.

“In club they shooting.”

Justice tried calling her son, but there was no answer. Finally to calm her panic, he responded, “Trapp in the bathroom.”

Over the next two minutes, Justice and her son sent a flurry of texts in an attempt to keep tabs on Eddie’s whereabouts. She called 911 around 2:08 a.m, after Eddie sent, “I’m gonna die.”

The shooter was in the bathroom where Eddie was hiding and had taken the group inside hostage.

After another series of exchanges, Justice received a final text from Eddie, confirming that the shooter was still in the bathroom.

Filled with anxiety, Justice received the confirmation she feared, that her beloved son was one of the 49 killed at Pulse nightclub.

Justice said her son was a homebody who loved eating and working out. He had a jovial personality that made everyone laugh.

On Monday morning, the FBI said the number of victims in the tragic shooting is 49, not 50 as originally believed.

To see more photos of the victims, click here.

SOURCES: New York Daily News, Buzzfeed | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

