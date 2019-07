Magic 95.9’s April Watts sits down with DMV legends DJ Kool and Darryll Brooks to talk about what’s going down at the Summer Spirit Festival (founded by Brooks) this year.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”OI_1_FkgIXoi” player=”2Ja0q8kfzrks”]

The 2016 Summer Spirit Festival is set to feature Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monae, The Roots and more!

Click HERE for more details on Day 1.

Click HERE for more details on Day 2.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!