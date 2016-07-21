CLOSE
Police Shoot Unarmed Therapist Who Was Trying to Calm His Autistic Patient [VIDEO]

North Miami police are investigating a cop who fired at an unarmed, behavioral therapist who was trying to calm his autistic patient.

The man, Charles Kinsey, followed his patient who had been playing with a toy truck in the street when neighbors who mistook the truck for a gun called the police. Kinsey, who went to the ground with his hands up and informed police he was a therapist, was shot despite his cooperation.

“When I went to the ground, I went to the ground with my hands up,” he told WSVN. “And I am laying there just like this, telling them again there is no need for firearms.”

In the video above, Kinsey can be heard telling cops that the patient is only holding a toy truck. As he’s laying on the ground with his hands up talking to police, he also tries to console his patient. He said the shot that followed surprised him.

“I thought it was a mosquito bite, and when it hit me I had my hands in the air, and I’m thinking, ‘I just got shot!’ he recalled. “I’m saying, ‘Sir, why did you shoot me?’ and his words to me were, ‘I don’t know.’”

The actual shooting isn’t on video, but the officer who shot Kinsey has been placed on administrative leave.

Through it all, Kinsey said being handcuffed as he bled out on the pavement upset him the most.

