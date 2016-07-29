CLOSE
Charm City
Confirmed! Jamal Bryant Is Dating Tweet

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Oops, Oh My! The rumors that we have been hearing about Tweet and Baltimore Pastor, Jamal Bryant, are true. On her Instagram post and during a taping of The Preachers, they confirmed the news.

 

Bryant says he met Tweet in NYC while making his way to a movie premiere that Oprah Winfrey had. Since then, they two had created a “incredible friendship” and that she will be his “last lady.”

When asked what was the hardest part about dating Bryant, Tweet answered, “I guess it’s dealing with the women that send messages that said God said that they are your girlfriend. Then dealing with church people who say that I’m not Godly enough to be with him, but I have a relationship with God, so I’m good.”

