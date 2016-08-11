Regina King Set To Direct Episode Of FOX’s Fall Series ‘Pitch’

The fall TV season is shaping up to be pretty eventful to say the least, with tons of #BlackGirlMagic representation to be proud of. One of the most anticipated shows this fall is FOX network’s Pitch about an African American female entering the arena of major league baseball. As if that wasn’t enough to get you to tune in, it was just announced that actress Regina King is set to direct an episode of the pro sports series.

According to Shadow and Act, the buzz surrounding Pitch has reached an all-time high with the news that recent Emmy-winning actress Regina King has signed on to direct an episode of the series, adding to her list of directing credits.

Their detailed account of the news states:

Actress Regina King will add to her growing list of director credits by directing episode 4 of “Pitch.” Speaking at the Television Critics Association event this week, King said: “I’m excited… I think the thing that’s that very cool is that it’s baseball… It’s my first time directing something sports based. I think it might be interesting to see a female director’s perspective on telling that story.”

The much-anticipated new series tells the fictional story of Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury), the first female pitcher in the big leagues. Produced in association with Major League Baseball, the series’ aspirational element pairs perfectly with Minor League Baseball, where teams have been at the forefront of opening up opportunities to women within the game.

You can check out the trailer for Pitch below and be sure to tune in to the series premiere Sept. 22nd (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

