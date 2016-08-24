Vanessa Williams And Tichina Arnold To Lead VH1’s Scripted Series ‘Daytime Divas’

Over the last few years, the presence of African American actors and actresses in leading roles on television has increased to great heights, while also racking up critical accolades, impressive ratings and loyal fans. Now, another TV show featuring a predominately black cast is making its way to basic cable network VH1 and the always beautiful Vanessa Williams and funny lady Tichina Arnold are both set to star.

Industry insider website Shadow and Act has all of the inside scoop on this project, including its deep connection to former The View co-host Star Jones, the official series synopsis and when audiences can expect to see it on the small screen.

Via Shadow and Act:

[Get ready for] VH1’s upcoming hour-long scripted drama series inspired by Star Jones’ 2011 book “Satan’s Sisters.” Set in the bright lights of daytime television, “Satan’s Sisters” is the story of “The Lunch Hour” – a long-running, popular ladies’ talk show in which alliances are forged, careers are made, and bridges are burned. Vanessa Williams will play the role of Maxine, the creator and host of “The Lunch Hour;” described as a formidable, powerful, and decisive woman, who fears she’s being put out to pasture. Tichina Arnold, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty and Fiona Gubelmann will all play her co-hosts of the talk show, while “Hit The Floor’s” McKinley Freeman will play Williams’ son and producer of the show.

Slated for a 2017 premiere, per the press release, the series will actually be titled “Daytime Divas,” and will focus on the five female co-hosts of a popular daily TV talk show and the fireworks that ensue each weekday when they discuss life, love, family, politics, and gossip. These five women, with very different points of view, are best friends and sisters… while they’re on TV. But behind the scenes, they are “Satan’s Sisters” – a backstage world filled with power struggles, personal demons, diva fits, love affairs, man troubles, cat fights… and cocktails.

“I’m so excited that ‘Satan’s Sisters,’ is finally coming to the small screen,” said Star Jones in a previous statement. “I would be lying if I said that ‘Satan’s Sisters’ wasn’t influenced by the soap opera life of daytime TV but it is a work of fiction. All the characters are inspired, in parts, by someone I’ve worked with, worked for, interviewed, was interviewed by and/or even prosecuted.”

Wow! This sounds about as juicy as it gets and knowing that it is based on Star Jones’s real-life experiences on the set of The View will make it even better. Vanessa Williams will no doubt bring some of her Wilhelmina Slater fierceness from her Ugly Betty days to this role, while Tichina will likely keep us cracking up as only she can. Can’t wait to see how it turns out!

