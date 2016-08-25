CLOSE
Prince’s Home Open For Tours; JLo Splits With Casper & More…

The Purple One's estate will be turned into a museum.

Prince’s Home Open For Tours

It’s only been a couple of months since the world mourned the untimely death of Prince.

But now, his famous Paisley Park estate in Minnesota will be opened to the public as a museum, Yahoo reports.

The company that runs Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now managing the 65,000 square foot property.

His surviving sister, Tyka Nelson is pleased with the announcement, saying it will be an extension of his legacy.

“Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on,” she explained. “Only a few hundred people have had the rare opportunity to tour the estate during his lifetime. Now, fans from around the world will be able to experience Prince’s world for the first time as we open the doors to this incredible place.”

The tickets to the 70 minute tour will go on sale Friday at 2 p.m.

Will you be buying?

