5 Reasons We Can’t Get Enough Of Teyonah Parris

In the last few years, actress Teyonah Parris has become one of the most buzzed-about stars to burst onto the Hollywood scene. From her role on Survivor’s Remorse to her portrayal of Miki Howard on TV One, she’s proven she not only has the acting chops to become an A-lister, but also the star power to create a real Hollywood legacy.

Here are the five reasons we can’t get enough of Teyonah.

She’s A Gorgeous Sister Who Embodies Our Hair Goals

If there’s one thing that comes to mind when you think of the Where Children Play star, it’s definitely her incredible head of hair. And we love that she is unapologetic about switching her look up. From her natural, stunning Afro to Senegalese twists to a sleek blowout, there is no style that doesn’t work on the 30-year-old beauty. But her luscious locks aside, she also has beautiful, radiant skin and a strong, fit figure to boot. Talk about goals!

She’s A Talented Actress

This one may seem obvious as she currently boasts a thriving career with roles on Survivor’s Remorse, Chi-Raq, and The Miki Howard Story. But she has been in the game for much longer than people give her credit for — and she’s been amazing the entire time. She has appeared in The Good Wife and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. But it was her breakout role as Dawn in AMC’s classic show Mad Men that really put her on the map. And it’s also the role that really made us keep an eye out for her.

She Is A Budding Fashionista

Teyonah has become something of a fashion darling in the last few years, transitioning seamlessly between glamorous gowns to edgy street style. Our favorite looks, however, have been some of her recent choices, including this amazing look from indie African designer Saraya Fashion.

Her Family Values

If you haven’t seen her adorable posts about her mom and sister on Instagram, you’re absolutely missing out. She adorably refers to her mom as “Cookie Momster” and is always sharing heartwarming snapshots of their special moments together. We love to see a celeb still grounded in their love for family.

She Gives Back

Teyonah doesn’t just talk the talk — she spends a great deal of time working with young women in underrepresented communities. This year, she worked with high school seniors of color heading to college in the fall with the help of Uniquely You Summit, an organization committed to the uplifting, protection, and advancement of Black girls.

She wrote:

To all my beautiful young ladies in the Class of 2016 — @uniquelyusummit has put together a 2-day program at UPENN’s Wharton School, designed to help you SLAY your first year of college! We want to help you manage your education, your social life, AND your coins! Through conversations, workshops, and a night of #BlackGirlInspiration on Sunday evening at Maggiano’s in Philly, we want to empower you to make the MOST of your college years!

We love to see stars giving back to their communities, and Teyonah is proof that you can absolutely do it with style and grace.

To learn more aboutTeyonah and learn more about her hustle formula, visit The Formula.

