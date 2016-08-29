Nobody Had A Better Time At The VMAs Than Simone Biles

Simone Biles is a go getter.

Just before the 2016 VMAs, the Olympian vowed she would get a selfie with one of her favorite reality stars.

“I have planned tomorrow at the VMAs to meet Kim Kardashian, and then I’m gonna send her daughter some [leotards],” she declared at Houston’s Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. And she absolutely made it happen.

On Sunday, Biles, 19, shared a photo of herself and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. In the photo, Biles flashes a happy grin, while Kardashian sports her trademark kissy face.

Biles wasn’t the only Olympic superstar to get a photo with Kim. Fellow gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, and Madison Kocian also got a photo with Mrs. West, and they all looked ecstatic.

And Kim wasn’t the only star the ladies got to mingle with. They also met Beyoncé:

We know these young ladies had the night of their lives.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

