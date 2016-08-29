CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nobody Had A Better Time At The VMAs Than Simone Biles

Biles wasn't the only Olympic superstar to get a photo with Kim. Fellow gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, and Madison Kocian also got a photo with Mrs. West, and they all looked ecstatic.

Leave a comment

Simone Biles is a go getter.

Just before the 2016 VMAs, the Olympian vowed she would get a selfie with one of her favorite reality stars.

“I have planned tomorrow at the VMAs to meet Kim Kardashian, and then I’m gonna send her daughter some [leotards],” she declared at Houston’s Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. And she absolutely made it happen.

On Sunday, Biles, 19, shared a photo of herself and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. In the photo, Biles flashes a happy grin, while Kardashian sports her trademark kissy face.

Biles wasn’t the only Olympic superstar to get a photo with Kim. Fellow gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, and Madison Kocian also got a photo with Mrs. West, and they all looked ecstatic.

And Kim wasn’t the only star the ladies got to mingle with. They also met Beyoncé:

View this post on Instagram

QUEEN B 😍👑😭❤️

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

We know these young ladies had the night of their lives.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE ALSO:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic
12 photos

Nobody Had A Better Time At The VMAs Than Simone Biles was originally published on globalgrind.com

Aly Raisman , Beyonce , Kim Kardashian , Laurie Hernandez , Madison Kocian , Simone Biles

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close