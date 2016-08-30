Student Stabbed To Death At Cornell University

A family and college community is mourning after a student was stabbed to death following an altercation at a campus party.

According to reports, a fight erupted early Sunday morning after a student run event at Cornell University, which led to two students being stabbed. One of the victims, Anthony Nazaire, died at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, New York, while the other was flown to a trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the name of the survivor.

The family of the victim told the New York Daily News the altercation began when Nazaire went outside to help a friend who had fallen ill. On their way home, the friend accidentally bumped into a woman, which escalated into a fatal situation.

The family is now left with a lot of questions, grief, and hunger for justice.

“If you have anything, don’t be a coward, don’t feel like it’s snitching. Send us the pictures,” Kiara Nazaire, Anthony’s sister, said in a statement. “Anthony didn’t deserve this.”

Nazaire grew up in Brooklyn, where he graduated from Brooklyn Theater Arts High School. Once at Ithaca, the bright student joined the Brothers4Brothers organization dedicated to empowering men of color on campus.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our community; as such, this incident is deeply disturbing,” said Ryan Lombardi, Cornell’s vice president for student and campus life, in a statement. “Please be sure to take care of yourselves and each other throughout the coming days.”

A homicide investigation is now underway. No arrests have been made.

