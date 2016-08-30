CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Student Stabbed To Death At Cornell University

A community is reeling after a student is murdered on campus.

Leave a comment

Police Line Tape

A family and college community is mourning after a student was stabbed to death following an altercation at a campus party.

According to reports, a fight erupted early Sunday morning after a student run event at Cornell University, which led to two students being stabbed. One of the victims, Anthony Nazaire, died at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, New York, while the other was flown to a trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the name of the survivor.

The family of the victim told the New York Daily News the altercation began when Nazaire went outside to help a friend who had fallen ill. On their way home, the friend accidentally bumped into a woman, which escalated into a fatal situation.

The family is now left with a lot of questions, grief, and hunger for justice.

“If you have anything, don’t be a coward, don’t feel like it’s snitching. Send us the pictures,” Kiara Nazaire, Anthony’s sister, said in a statement. “Anthony didn’t deserve this.”

Nazaire grew up in Brooklyn, where he graduated from Brooklyn Theater Arts High School. Once at Ithaca, the bright student joined the Brothers4Brothers organization dedicated to empowering men of color on campus.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our community; as such, this incident is deeply disturbing,” said Ryan Lombardi, Cornell’s vice president for student and campus life, in a statement. “Please be sure to take care of yourselves and each other throughout the coming days.”

A homicide investigation is now underway. No arrests have been made.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses
10 photos

Student Stabbed To Death At Cornell University was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Anthony Nazaire , Ryan Lombardi

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close