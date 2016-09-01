CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Boxing Fans, Russ Parr Brings ‘Ringside’ To TV One Sunday September 4th

Leave a comment

russparr_3410

Nationally syndicated radio host and famed Director Russ Parr talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new original move Ringside starring Tyler Lepley.

“It’s about boxing. I always wanted to do something about sports. In this story we have a guy who has a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering, so there’s no need to fight. But he wants to take care of his family,” Parr said.

Russ’ original movie for TV One, Ringside, premieres on Sunday, September 4th at 7pm EST.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

2 photos Launch gallery

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

Continue reading ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

Boxing Fans, Russ Parr Brings ‘Ringside’ To TV One Sunday September 4th was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

entertainment , Ringside , Russ Parr

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close