Nationally syndicated radio host and famed Director Russ Parr talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new original move Ringside starring Tyler Lepley.

“It’s about boxing. I always wanted to do something about sports. In this story we have a guy who has a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering, so there’s no need to fight. But he wants to take care of his family,” Parr said.

Russ’ original movie for TV One, Ringside, premieres on Sunday, September 4th at 7pm EST.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Boxing Fans, Russ Parr Brings ‘Ringside’ To TV One Sunday September 4th was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com