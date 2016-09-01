Colin Kaepernick‘s stance against the National Anthem has sparked a huge conversation.

John Legend, who’s not one to shy away from controversial topics, came to the NFL star’s defense by tweeting an article about “The Star Spangled Banner” that claims an often unsung verse in the Francis Scott Key tune “literally celebrates the murder of African-Americans.”

Legend continued on, saying that he votes for another classic song to be the nation’s anthem:

My vote is for America the Beautiful. Star spangled banner is a weak song anyway. And then you read this… https://t.co/iAE62FAbxj — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 30, 2016

For those defending the current anthem, do you really truly love that song? I don't and I'm very good at singing it. Like, one of the best — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 30, 2016

John Legend isn’t the only star to defend the quarterback. Miss Tina Knowles even spoke out via Instagram to support Kaepernick’s protest.

Dang: This Is How John Legend Really Feels About The National Anthem was originally published on globalgrind.com