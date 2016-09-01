Dang: This Is How John Legend Really Feels About The National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick‘s stance against the National Anthem has sparked a huge conversation.
John Legend, who’s not one to shy away from controversial topics, came to the NFL star’s defense by tweeting an article about “The Star Spangled Banner” that claims an often unsung verse in the Francis Scott Key tune “literally celebrates the murder of African-Americans.”
Legend continued on, saying that he votes for another classic song to be the nation’s anthem:
John Legend isn’t the only star to defend the quarterback. Miss Tina Knowles even spoke out via Instagram to support Kaepernick’s protest.
