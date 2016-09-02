Holly Robinson Peete continues to show just why she is one of the busiest moms in Hollywood. In addition to her OWN network reality show For Peete’s Sake, her endless charity work and being a devoted wife to ex-NFL player Rodney Peete and a mother to her four children, she has now managed to make room for a new clothing line with the home shopping network EVINE Live.
As reported by NBC News, Holly Robinson Peete is all set to debut her new clothing line that she hopes will translate to her fans and especially working moms. The line is just in time for the fall season with several pieces that aim to keep you warm and stylish this autumn.
Via NBC News:
Fresh off the summer debut of her new clothing line HRP, Holly Robinson Peete is preparing busy moms and women for the cooler temperatures with the introduction of her new fall line. The moment of truth that motivated TV star Holly Robinson Peete to create a clothing line arrived out of intervention from her kids.
“I have moments when my kids are looking at me like, ‘Do you see what you’re wearing?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what I’m wearing!’ because I’m a busy mom I can’t always go from drop offs, to bus stops and car pools back home,” confessed Peete. “Sometimes I gotta keep it moving and go to a meeting or even sometimes an audition – so from my perspective, I really wanted to create a line that goes with you and moves with you throughout the day.”
HRP, which retails from $29 to $59, aims at providing fashionable, comfortable and affordable options to fit the busy lifestyles of all women. For the fall season, the ensembles will debut in fabrics of sweater knits, thermals and French terry.
With fall being the most fashion forward season for clothing, Holly picked a perfect time to debut her line, which is sure to resonate with women who want both comfort and style. Congratulations Holly!
Holly Robinson Peete Launches New Clothing Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com