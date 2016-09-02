CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Gabrielle Union Pens Powerful Essay In Response To Nate Parker Controversy

'The Birth of a Nation' star and rape survivor confessed she cannot ignore the ongoing scandal.

Leave a comment

Getty Images Portrait Studio Hosted By Eddie Bauer At Village At The Lift - Day 4

The Birth of a Nation and Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union has penned a powerful essay in the wake of directer Nate Parker‘s rape controversy.

In the Los Angeles Times essay, Gabrielle revealed she was raped in the back of a Payless shoe store 24 years ago and the experience shaped her life as she knows it today. As proud as she is of the Nat Turner film, Gabrielle, 43, confessed she cannot ignore the ongoing scandal.

“My compassion for victims of sexual violence is something that I cannot control. It spills out of me like an instinct rather than a choice. It pushes me to speak when I want to run away from the platform. When I am scared. Confused. Ashamed. I remember this part of myself and must reach out to anyone who will listen — other survivors, or even potential perpetrators,” the star said.

“As important and ground-breaking as this film is, I cannot take these allegations lightly. On that night, 17-odd years ago, did Nate have his date’s consent? It’s very possible he thought he did. Yet by his own admission he did not have verbal affirmation; and even if she never said ‘no,’ silence certainly does not equal ‘yes.’ Although it’s often difficult to read and understand body language, the fact that some individuals interpret the absence of a ‘no’ as a ‘yes’ is problematic at least, criminal at worst. That’s why education on this issue is so vital.”

Gabrielle added that after reading the rape trial transcript, she still doesn’t know what happened between Nate and his accuser, but she maintains she wants to use the film as a tool to educate.

“Regardless of what I think may have happened that night 17 years ago, after reading all 700 pages of the trial transcript, I still don’t actually know. Nor does anyone who was not in that room. But I believe that the film is an opportunity to inform and educate so that these situations cease to occur on college campuses, in dorm rooms, in fraternities, in apartments or anywhere else young people get together to socialize,” she said.

We’re glad Gabrielle decided to address the scandal surrounding Nate and Birth of a Nation. Her voice is important to our culture and the fact that she’s so dedicated to lending her voice as a survivor makes us so proud.

You can read the essay in full here.

After reading Gabrielle’s essay, are you beauties going to check out the film?

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lil Kim

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

22 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Continue reading Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Gabrielle Union Pens Powerful Essay In Response To Nate Parker Controversy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

gabrielle union , nate parker

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close