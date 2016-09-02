A week after Nykea Aldridge was caught in a deadly crossfire of gang violence while strolling her infant down the street on Chicago’s South Side, her cousin, NBA superstar Dwyane Wade appeared Friday on Good Morning America to discuss the tragedy.
Wade, who recently signed with the Chicago Bulls, also seized the moment to discuss the ensuing social media outrage over a tweet by Donald Trump, saying it left him “conflicted,” reports PEOPLE:
“On one hand, your cousin’s death is used as a ploy for political gain,” Wade told George Stephanopoulos. “I was grateful that it started a conversation, but on the other hand, it just [left] a bad taste in my mouth because of what my family is dealing with.”
[…]
Trump, 70, sent out a tweet just hours after news of the death broke, writing, “Dwyane Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!”
The tweet sparked outrage with many social media users condemning the GOP nominee for the post and calling him an “absolute disgrace.”
Trump apologized but do you think he learned a lesson? Sound off in comments.
Dwyane Wade Accuses Trump Of Using His Cousin’s Death ‘For Political Gain’ was originally published on newsone.com