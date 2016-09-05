Claudia Jordan stars in an all new episode of In The Cut on Bounce TV Tuesday, September 6 at 9:00 pm/ET, 8:00 pm/CT. In The Cut follows the story follows barbershop owner Jay “The Dream” Weaver (Dorien Wilson) as he continues to bond with Kenny (Ken Lawson), the adult son he never knew he had.

“It’s such a cute, funny episode I loved working on this show. The cast and the vibe, you can tell they have a good time.”

Does she prefer reality or scripted television?

“Reality television you kind of have to push the envelope to be more ratchet to get the folks talking. I can do it, but I don’t want to. With reality you constantly feel like you’re being set up for war.”

Claudia Jordan Stars In Bounce TV Series ‘In The Cut’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com