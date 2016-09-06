CLOSE
Gucci Mane & Outkast Just Recorded A Song Together

In a word: amazing.

Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert

Andre 3000 and Big Boi are planning to return in a big way.

Gucci Mane announced on Instagram that he recorded a new song for Outkast, as well as collabs with Lil Wayne, Boosie Badazz, and E-40.

“I just did a record for OutKast,” Guwop said. “I just did a record for Wayne, I just did a record for Boosie, I just did a record for Project Pat, I just did a record for E-40.”

Word of a new Outkast collaboration comes two years after Andre and Big Boi briefly reunited in 2014.

Following the release of his comeback project Everybody’s Looking, Gucci Mane is gearing up to release his forthcoming project Woptober sometime soon.

