Gucci Mane & Outkast Just Recorded A Song Together

Andre 3000 and Big Boi are planning to return in a big way.
Gucci Mane announced on Instagram that he recorded a new song for Outkast, as well as collabs with Lil Wayne, Boosie Badazz, and E-40.
“I just did a record for OutKast,” Guwop said. “I just did a record for Wayne, I just did a record for Boosie, I just did a record for Project Pat, I just did a record for E-40.”
Word of a new Outkast collaboration comes two years after Andre and Big Boi briefly reunited in 2014.
Following the release of his comeback project Everybody’s Looking, Gucci Mane is gearing up to release his forthcoming project Woptober sometime soon.
ALSO TRENDING:
- A Look Inside Beyonce’s Soul Train-Themed Birthday Party [PHOTOS]
- Malia Obama Makes a Statement About Marijuana Controversy at Made In America
- Gabrielle Union Did Something Special To Lift Husband’s Spirit After Cousin’s Funeral
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s
1. MAC AIDS Fund dinnerSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 - BerlinSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. MTV 2001 Movie AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. Lil KimSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Lil KimSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Lil KimSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Lil KimSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Lil KimSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Lil KimSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Pregnant Lil KimSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Lil KimSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Lil KimSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Lil KimSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Lil KimSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Lil KimSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Lil KimSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Lil KimSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Lil KimSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. VFILES - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. VFILES - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 22 of 22
Gucci Mane & Outkast Just Recorded A Song Together was originally published on globalgrind.com