County Official Allegedly Caught On Camera Rifling Through Annapolis Neighbor’s Lingerie

Crime scene tape, artwork

Source: VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS / Getty

According to Annapolis Police a 70-year-old man named Robert Hannon who serves as the CEO of a local economic development group (CEO of the Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation) was arrested after he was allegedly caught on camera inside his Annapolis neighbor’s home.

He was taken into custody …

Source: FoxBaltimore.com

County Official Allegedly Caught On Camera Rifling Through Annapolis Neighbor's Lingerie was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

70-year-old man , Annapolis , Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation , CEO , Robert Hannon

