Get Well Wednesday: Dr. Kevin Smith’s Technique For Migraine Sufferers

Dr. Kevin Smith was raised in Dallas, Texas where he played quarterback for the famed Dallas Carter Cowboys (featured in the movie Carter High) and won numerous academic and community awards.

He attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship where he majored in Biology. Dr. Smith is one of the few facial plastic surgeons who is board certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology (ENT) and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. For nearly two decades, Dr. Smith has served as an Assistant Clinical Faculty Member in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

He was appointed to the Texas Medical Board by then Governor George W. Bush and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Smith is the first Black American to have completed a residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He is also the first Black American to be selected and to complete the Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship at the McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic in Alabama.

As a facial plastic surgeon, he has performed thousands of facial plastic surgeries. These include more than 3,500 facelift procedures, more than 3,000 eyelid surgeries, and hundreds of rhinoplasties.

At the same time, he developed a niche treating migraine headache patients with a little known cure which has become his passion. He has successfully treated many patients who have been diagnosed with a variety of migraines including cluster, hormonal and others.

Dr. Smith found in more than 2,000 patients the migraine was caused by a deviated septum or bone spur in the nose. When properly diagnosed and removed with Dr. Smith’s migraine treatment technique his success rate is nearly 90%.

A deviated septum can be caused by injury to the nose and can be repaired in conjunction with a rhinoplasty. A septoplasty, which corrects a deviated septum not only helps with headaches but also improves breathing problems associated with allergies and sleep disorders.

His years of studying and researching the connection between deviated septum’s and migraine headaches led him to write his book,The Migraine Imposter.

Get Well Wednesday: Dr. Kevin Smith's Technique For Migraine Sufferers

Posted September 7, 2016

