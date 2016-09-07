CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Get Well Wednesday: Dr. Kevin Smith’s Technique For Migraine Sufferers

Leave a comment

Dr. Kevin Smith was raised in Dallas, Texas where he played quarterback for the famed Dallas Carter Cowboys (featured in the movie Carter High) and won numerous academic and community awards.

He attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship where he majored in Biology. Dr. Smith is one of the few facial plastic surgeons who is board certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology (ENT) and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. For nearly two decades, Dr. Smith has served as an Assistant Clinical Faculty Member in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

He was appointed to the Texas Medical Board by then Governor George W. Bush and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Smith is the first Black American to have completed a residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He is also the first Black American to be selected and to complete the Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship at the McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic in Alabama.

As a facial plastic surgeon, he has performed thousands of facial plastic surgeries. These include more than 3,500 facelift procedures, more than 3,000 eyelid surgeries, and hundreds of rhinoplasties.

At the same time, he developed a niche treating migraine headache patients with a little known cure which has become his passion. He has successfully treated many patients who have been diagnosed with a variety of migraines including cluster, hormonal and others.

Dr. Smith found in more than 2,000 patients the migraine was caused by a deviated septum or bone spur in the nose. When properly diagnosed and removed with Dr. Smith’s migraine treatment technique his success rate is nearly 90%.

A deviated septum can be caused by injury to the nose and can be repaired in conjunction with a rhinoplasty. A septoplasty, which corrects a deviated septum not only helps with headaches but also improves breathing problems associated with allergies and sleep disorders.

His years of studying and researching the connection between deviated septum’s and migraine headaches led him to write his book,The Migraine Imposter.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get Well Wednesday: Dr. Kevin Smith’s Technique For Migraine Sufferers was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

black doctors , Dr. Kevin Smith , Get Well Wednesday , migraines

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close