CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Gabby Douglas Says She’ll Be The ‘Nice’ Judge At The 2017 Miss America Pageant

Leave a comment

05/14/2015 - Gabby Douglas, Natalie Hawkins - 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront - The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center - New York City, NY, USA - Keywords: vertical image, blue shirt, black mini skirt, blue dress. Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Seth El / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

.

 

Olympic Gold medalist Gabrielle Douglas is widely known for her stellar athletic performance at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but this time the pint size athlete will be on the other side of the judging table, as she joins the celebrity panel in the 2017 Miss America Pageant, alongside Ciara, Mark Cuban, Sage Steele and Chris Harrison.

Gabby talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about missing out on the 2016 VMAs, if she’ll compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and much more.

How has her diet changed since Rio?

“They tell us not to eat junk, but the first thing I wanted when I got back to the States was pizza. So I like to splurge a little bit.”

What she’s looking for on stage at the Miss America Pageant:

“My one thing is confidence. I’ll be the nice one.”

The 2017 Miss America Pageant airs on ABC at 9p EST. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics

19 photos Launch gallery

Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics

Continue reading Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics

Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy/PR Photos)

Gabby Douglas Says She’ll Be The ‘Nice’ Judge At The 2017 Miss America Pageant was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

2017 Miss America Pageant , entertainment , gabby douglas , sports

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close