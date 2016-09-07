.
Olympic Gold medalist Gabrielle Douglas is widely known for her stellar athletic performance at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but this time the pint size athlete will be on the other side of the judging table, as she joins the celebrity panel in the 2017 Miss America Pageant, alongside Ciara, Mark Cuban, Sage Steele and Chris Harrison.
Gabby talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about missing out on the 2016 VMAs, if she’ll compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and much more.
How has her diet changed since Rio?
“They tell us not to eat junk, but the first thing I wanted when I got back to the States was pizza. So I like to splurge a little bit.”
What she’s looking for on stage at the Miss America Pageant:
“My one thing is confidence. I’ll be the nice one.”
The 2017 Miss America Pageant airs on ABC at 9p EST. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.
(Photo Source: Courtesy/PR Photos)
Gabby Douglas Says She’ll Be The ‘Nice’ Judge At The 2017 Miss America Pageant was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com