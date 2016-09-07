Gabby Douglas Says She’ll Be The ‘Nice’ Judge At The 2017 Miss America Pageant

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/09/090716douglas.mp3 .

Olympic Gold medalist Gabrielle Douglas is widely known for her stellar athletic performance at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but this time the pint size athlete will be on the other side of the judging table, as she joins the celebrity panel in the 2017 Miss America Pageant, alongside Ciara, Mark Cuban, Sage Steele and Chris Harrison.

Gabby talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about missing out on the 2016 VMAs, if she’ll compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and much more.

How has her diet changed since Rio?

“They tell us not to eat junk, but the first thing I wanted when I got back to the States was pizza. So I like to splurge a little bit.”

What she’s looking for on stage at the Miss America Pageant:

“My one thing is confidence. I’ll be the nice one.”

The 2017 Miss America Pageant airs on ABC at 9p EST. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics 19 photos Launch gallery Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics 1. Tennis' Sloane Stephens 1 of 19 2. Women's Basketball star Tamika Catchings 2 of 19 3. Allyson Felix 3 of 19 4. Wrestler Jordan Burroughs and NBA's Draymond Green and Paul George 4 of 19 5. Carmelo Anthony 5 of 19 6. Kyrie Irving 6 of 19 7. Simone Biles 7 of 19 8. Tina Charles and Brittney Griner 8 of 19 9. DeMar DeRozan 9 of 19 10. Simone Biles 10 of 19 11. Kevin Durant 11 of 19 12. Women's Gymnastics 12 of 19 13. Serena Williams 13 of 19 14. Kyle Lowry 14 of 19 15. Brittney Griner 15 of 19 16. Simone Biles 16 of 19 17. Gabby Douglas 17 of 19 18. Serena Williams 18 of 19 19. Simone Biles 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy/PR Photos)

Gabby Douglas Says She’ll Be The ‘Nice’ Judge At The 2017 Miss America Pageant was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com