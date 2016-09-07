CLOSE
Bill Cosby Lawyers Claim ‘Racial Bias’ After Date Is Set For Rape Trial

The Cos is headed to court next summer.

Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Bill Cosby will appear in court on June 5, 2017 and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors want 13 of the over 50 women who have also accused Cosby of sexual assault to serve as witnesses. The statute of limitations is up for most of his accusers, but the judge could allow then to testify to show that Cosby had a “common scheme, plan, or design.”

Cosby’s lawyers have spoken out against media coverage of both the claims and lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented many of Cosby’s accusers. The statement from Cosby’s team reads:

“Gloria Allred apparently loves the media spotlight more than she cares about justice. She calls herself a civil rights attorney, but her campaign against Mr. Cosby builds on racial bias and prejudice that can pollute the court of public opinion.”

Allred fired back with her own statement, saying:

“With his latest pathetic attack on me, he unsuccessfully tries to portray himself as a victim rather than as a defendant in a criminal case accused of aggravated indecent sexual assault. This latest tactic will not work… He complains about racial bias but what about the African-American women whom I represent who accuse him of sexual assault or rape and who refuse to remain silent about what they say they have suffered?”

Cosby and Constand settled a civil case for an undisclosed cash amount in 2006. The new criminal case was opened this year to fulfill a campaign promise from the new county prosecutor.

Bill Cosby Lawyers Claim 'Racial Bias' After Date Is Set For Rape Trial was originally published on globalgrind.com

