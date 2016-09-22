FX Renews “Atlanta” For Season 2

Donald Glover’s new FX comedy series, “Atlanta” has been renewed for a second season, after only airing four episodes.

“Atlanta” scored the most watched basic cable primetime scripted comedy premiere in the 18-49 age demographic for FX in over three years.

The series is based on two cousins trying to breakthrough on the Atlanta music scene to provide a better way of life for them and their families.

Make sure you check out the new comedy series, “Atlanta” on FX, Tuesday nights 10pm EST.

SOURCE: icecreamconvos.com

