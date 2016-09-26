Fans got more than they bargained for at the Bad Boy Family Reunion concert in Boston this past weekend.

Everything seemed to be going as planned until Faith Evans got in her bag during the performance of her 1995 hit “You Used To Love Me.” Swaying side to side, the 43-year-old R&B icon seemingly lost herself in the music and lifted her dress a little — to our surprise, it appeared she was panty-less and in full view of fans’ cameras.

“Wonder if Faith Evans was low key flashing us intentionally or just into the performance,” a fan tweeted alongside the now-viral video.

Did Faith Evans Accidentally Flash Fans Onstage? was originally published on globalgrind.com