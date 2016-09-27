CLOSE
Singer/Producer Kashif Dead At 56

Kashif Live In Concert

Terrible news to report as singer, songwriter and producer Kashif has passed away. The news was announced on his personal Facebook Page. According to reports Kashif, born Michael Jones was found in his home by a neighbor September 26. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office says he had been dead since Sunday.

There is no cause of death at this time.

Last October Kashif was profiled on TV One’s Unsung, having worked with the likes of Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, George Benson and others. He is thought to be a pioneer of the synthesizers and other electronic instruments in R&B music.

He was only 56 years old.

Source: Facebook, EURweb | Photo Source: Unsung

Singer/Producer Kashif Dead At 56 was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

George Benson , Kashif , Stevie Wonder , WHITNEY HOUSTON

