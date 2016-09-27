I mean, we appreciate the sentiment, but…what?

PLEASE COME GET MARY J BLIGE. SHE OUT HERE LOOKING LIKE A FOOL. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kqI0HlOpjd — no me gusta (@clearlyiconic) September 27, 2016

Twitter is scratching it’s collective head, too:

I can't take Mary J Blige seriously to save my life lmaooooo. — ASTRO (@astrog1rll) September 27, 2016

Anyone who can keep a straight face while Mary J. Blige is singing at them like that deserves to be president — Nyasha (@NyashaMC) September 27, 2016

mary j blige gotta moderate the next debate. HAS TO — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 27, 2016

When Mary J Blige become a CNN anchor ? Somebody help meafhjkkjjk — 〽️ (@xxMERE) September 27, 2016

Sadly, this is going to cut into the glow of Hillary’s pretty much universally-praised debate performance on Monday night just a little bit, but don’t worry, Hilly and Mary, we still love ya.

Mary J. Blige’s Commercial With Hillary Clinton Has Everyone Talking…And Not In A Good Way was originally published on globalgrind.com

