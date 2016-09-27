CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mary J. Blige’s Commercial With Hillary Clinton Has Everyone Talking…And Not In A Good Way

WTF is this, Mary?

Leave a comment
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Wondering why Mary J. Blige was trending on Twitter shortly after the presidential debate? We have the answer — and it’s not pretty. The R&B icon dropped a new promo for her new show, “The 411 with Mary J. Blige”, which premieres September 30 with an interview with Hillary Clinton.The ad, which is kinda, sorta shot like those Apple Music commercials MJB did with Kerry Washington and Taraji P. Henson, is about as awkward as anything we’ve ever seen, beginning with Mary’s strange serenade to a stiff-looking Clinton with a song she wrote about police brutality.

I mean, we appreciate the sentiment, but…what?

Twitter is scratching it’s collective head, too:

Sadly, this is going to cut into the glow of Hillary’s pretty much universally-praised debate performance on Monday night just a little bit, but don’t worry, Hilly and Mary, we still love ya.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO: Getty

Mary J. Blige’s Commercial With Hillary Clinton Has Everyone Talking…And Not In A Good Way was originally published on globalgrind.com

Hillary Clinton , kerry washington , Mary J Blige , Taraji P Henson

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close