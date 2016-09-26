Lupita Nyong’o’s Rap Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Lupita Nyong’o always manages to reel the world in with her adorableness.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her three million followers by channeling her alter-ego, who’s apparently a dope rapper. She posted the cute black-and-white video, showing off her freestyling skills with bars like, “Mexican born, Kenya running through my veins. Dark chocolate, plus I keep a sharp mane. Lancôme fresh face, looking tailor-made. Disney on the books, so you know I stay paid.”

Three million followers isn’t the only thing the beauty has to celebrate. Lupita is set to appear in two major upcoming films, including Star Wars: Episode VIII and Black Panther.

What do you think her rap name should be? Check out the amazing video above.

