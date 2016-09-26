CLOSE
Lupita Nyong’o’s Rap Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Beauty, brains, and bars.

Tony Honors Cocktail Party Presenting The 2016 Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre And Honoring The 2016 Special Award Recipients - Arrivals

Lupita Nyong’o always manages to reel the world in with her adorableness.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her three million followers by channeling her alter-ego, who’s apparently a dope rapper. She posted the cute black-and-white video, showing off her freestyling skills with bars like, “Mexican born, Kenya running through my veins. Dark chocolate, plus I keep a sharp mane. Lancôme fresh face, looking tailor-made. Disney on the books, so you know I stay paid.”

Three million followers isn’t the only thing the beauty has to celebrate. Lupita is set to appear in two major upcoming films, including Star Wars: Episode VIII and Black Panther.

What do you think her rap name should be? Check out the amazing video above.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Rap Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

