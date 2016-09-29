Nia Long Joins Netflix’s “Dear White People” As African American Studies Professor

Nia Long is the prime example of how to bounce back when you are faced with a setback. After her summer series Uncle Buck, co-starring Mike Epps, was swiftly cancelled after only airing a handful of episodes, she has been adding to her resume constantly. Aside from the Lifetime network remake of Beaches which also stars Idina Menzel, Nia just landed the role of an African American Studies professor in the Netflix series Dear White People that is based on the 2014 indie hit of the same name.

Shadow and Act has the detailed report of Long’s casting, including what dark secrets her character may be hiding in her personal life from her students. As the project continues to film, there is a high likelihood that additional casting news will be announced.

Via Shadow and Act:

Nia Long has joined the growing cast of Justin Simien’s “Dear White People,” which is heading to Netflix for what will be a 10-episode comedy series the filmmaker will both write and direct (the series premiere).

Long has signed up to play Neika Hobbs, who is described as an African American studies professor at Winchester University with a whip-smart intellect and unflappable confidence, whose pulled-together professional life contrasts a more complicated personal one.

[She] joins a “Dear White People” cast that also includes Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Marque Richardson and Ashley Blaine Featherson, as well as stars Brandon P. Bell and Logan Browning [in the lead roles.]

As if there wasn’t enough excitement surrounding this series already, adding Nia Long just made it must-see TV! Netflix is continuing to push the envelope forward in their programming and all of us are happily benefitting.

