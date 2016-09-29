CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nia Long Joins Netflix’s “Dear White People” As African American Studies Professor

Nia continues to rack up the acting roles in 2016.

Leave a comment
17 Super Hot Pics Of Nia Long (PHOTOS)
15 photos

Nia Long is the prime example of how to bounce back when you are faced with a setback. After her summer series Uncle Buck, co-starring Mike Epps, was swiftly cancelled after only airing a handful of episodes, she has been adding to her resume constantly. Aside from the Lifetime network remake of Beaches which also stars Idina Menzel, Nia just landed the role of an African American Studies professor in the Netflix series Dear White People that is based on the 2014 indie hit of the same name.

Shadow and Act has the detailed report of Long’s casting, including what dark secrets her character may be hiding in her personal life from her students. As the project continues to film, there is a high likelihood that additional casting news will be announced.

Via Shadow and Act:

Nia Long has joined the growing cast of Justin Simien’s “Dear White People,” which is heading to Netflix for what will be a 10-episode comedy series the filmmaker will both write and direct (the series premiere).

Long has signed up to play Neika Hobbs, who is described as an African American studies professor at Winchester University with a whip-smart intellect and unflappable confidence, whose pulled-together professional life contrasts a more complicated personal one.

[She] joins a “Dear White People” cast that also includes Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Marque Richardson and Ashley Blaine Featherson, as well as stars Brandon P. Bell and Logan Browning [in the lead roles.]

As if there wasn’t enough excitement surrounding this series already, adding Nia Long just made it must-see TV! Netflix is continuing to push the envelope forward in their programming and all of us are happily benefitting.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Nia Long Joins Netflix’s “Dear White People” As African American Studies Professor was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity news , Dear White People TV Show , Entertainment News , netflix , netflix shows , nia long , TV news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close