Venus Williams Says All Lives Matter And Twitter Goes Ballistic

Venus Williams is a staple when it comes to Black women pushing the culture forward, but her latest comments have fans questioning their loyalty.

Earlier this week, Serena Williams received praise for using her voice to speak out against police brutality in a heartfelt post she shared on Facebook, promising she “won’t be silent.”

When a reporter asked Venus about her sister’s commendable stance, she replied, “I haven’t seen the post. I think all lives matter, so I can’t comment.”

That’s all Twitter needed to hear to let Venus feel the wrath:

@Venuseswilliams you're better than this. You're too educated to use a phrase created by racist white people to negate black pain and lives. — Horned Serpent Heir (@Joracle_) September 28, 2016

So, Venus Williams is an All-Lives-Matter person. Jeez. That hurts. — Cute In Motion (@SUN_Of_Uhhh) September 28, 2016

Venus Williams can get the hell on with her losing ass. This is why we always loved Serena. She's the chosen one anyway — OG Cinnamon Apple (@drichfresh2def) September 29, 2016

“All Lives Matter” is a controversial and close-minded phrase used to ignore the Black Lives Matter movement.

So Venus Williams proves that just because you share parents, doesn’t mean you share beliefs.

