Venus Williams is a staple when it comes to Black women pushing the culture forward, but her latest comments have fans questioning their loyalty.
Earlier this week, Serena Williams received praise for using her voice to speak out against police brutality in a heartfelt post she shared on Facebook, promising she “won’t be silent.”
When a reporter asked Venus about her sister’s commendable stance, she replied, “I haven’t seen the post. I think all lives matter, so I can’t comment.”
That’s all Twitter needed to hear to let Venus feel the wrath:
“All Lives Matter” is a controversial and close-minded phrase used to ignore the Black Lives Matter movement.
So Venus Williams proves that just because you share parents, doesn’t mean you share beliefs.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Here’s a First Look at the ‘New Edition’ Miniseries Trailer! [VIDEO]
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump
- Bell Biv DeVoe Is Back With Their First New Video In 15 Years
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Venus Williams Says All Lives Matter And Twitter Goes Ballistic was originally published on globalgrind.com