Solange Knowles has always marched to the beat of her own drum. Living in a world where your sister is praised like a queen, it could be quite difficult to forge your own lane – but Solange did that and more.

The singer garnered a bunch of newfound attention and fans after the release of her critically acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table, last month. But of course, with much love comes many haters. Tyree Boyd-Pates, a professor of Africana Studies at California State University who has written for Fusion and The Huffington Post, took to Twitter to share his feelings about Solo’s latest body of work.

For his review of the album, he gave ASATT a measly 2.5/5 stars:

My review of #ASeatAtTheTable Pros:

– Strong branding

– Great messages

– Lyrics Cons:

– Limited vocal range

– Beat choice Rating: 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/SOy3LDncGe — TyreeBP (@TyreeBP) October 3, 2016

But fans of the youngest Knowles sister were not here for his review. To make matters worse, Boyd-Pates insinuated that the only reason Solange’s album got so much love is because she’s Beyoncé‘s sister:

Let's be honest: Would you give this album love if Solange wasn't related to Beyoncé? … my thoughts exactly. — TyreeBP (@TyreeBP) October 3, 2016

Black Twitter gathered up to slam the professor:

Rip to u for the amount of Shea butter and mint tea that's about to Avalanche on your mentions https://t.co/awdxSYZiBZ — TariqTouré طارق تورى (@TariqToure) October 3, 2016

@TyreeBP Yes, I would. Solange has always been the better songwriter and a stronger artist, imo. Bey is a phenomenal entertainer w/ visuals. — C. Jay Conrod (@cjayconrod) October 3, 2016

@TyreeBP are your thoughts that you're completely wrong and perpetuating competitive bs? — yung moon bruja (@hithisisrae) October 3, 2016

One thing’s for certain, Beyoncé isn’t the only one with a swarming hive, ready to sting.

Black Professor Criticized Solange & Got Dragged By Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com