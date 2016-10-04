October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Whether you are a survivor, a friend, or a family member, #TeamBeautiful has recognized 28 items you can buy to support cancer research, education, and more. Shop responsibly and consciously. These items will help enact change and instill hope within the cancer community.

Did we miss a cool product that donates proceeds to breast cancer awareness? Please let us know! Tweet at @HelloBeautiful and let us know.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

28 Items To Buy To Support Cancer Research, Education And Awareness was originally published on hellobeautiful.com