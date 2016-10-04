28 Items To Buy To Support Cancer Research, Education And Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Whether you are a survivor, a friend, or a family member, #TeamBeautiful has recognized 28 items you can buy to support cancer research, education, and more. Shop responsibly and consciously. These items will help enact change and instill hope within the cancer community.
- Jewelry designer Wendy Mignot created Pink TaTa’s Freshwater Pearl Necklace. 100% of the profits from this $100.00 necklace will benefit Seymour Pink. Seymour Pink is a national breast cancer organization supporting cancer survivors. The handcrafted necklace features a double freshwater pearl drop with champagne pearl accent on natural hand-rolled leather.
- At $9.95 this ‘Hydrate Your Soul’ Water Bottle is in collaboration with Weight Watchers Project L.I.F.T. initiative, developed in collaboration with the American Cancer Society. 100% of the profits from sales will benefit the American Cancer Society.
- Up until November 30, 2016, the American Cancer Society will receive 39% of the sales prices of each journal sold. These Live Life Inspired journals are the perfect gift for someone to write down their dreams and inspirations.
- Support the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. These 100% cotton, ‘Live Life Inspired’ t-shirts are available in up to 5X.
- Land’s End created these cute pink totes that are water resistant and can hold up to 500 pounds! At $38.00, make a statement and support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 25% of the proceeds will be donated to them.
- Everyone needs a tailored button down for the office, an important meeting, and as an overall wardrobe staple. Land’s End created this no-iron dress shirt. (It also comes in white and blue…just in case pink is not for you.) 25% of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
- Yes, the socks on your feet can support breast cancer research, too! This 3-pack set contains a seamless toe and rib-knit cuffs. Each sock is printed with “cure,” “love,” or “hope.”
- With the weather dropping, purchase a beautiful scarf, where 25% of the proceeds will support breast cancer research. These are 100% acrylic and range from $24.00 to $39.00.
- These socks might be no-show, but you will have a big impact! These come in a pack of three and each sock is embroidered with the pink thread ribbon. $16.00 and 25% of the proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
- Have healthier gums and smile, while fighting cancer! The Waterpik Water Flosser continues their yearly support of breast cancer. While this device is normally $89.99, buy one in the month of October and it’s only $79.99. $10.00 will be donated to ‘Hope Lives.’
- Glossique is nailing cancer. For October, they have launched limited edition, exclusive nail wraps that are inspired by the fight against breast cancer. At $15.00 per set, 20% of the sales will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
- Food for the soul! The American Cancer Society’s Healthy Eating Cookbook donates their proceeds to the American Cancer Society.
- Your man can support too! This Knot Just Any Tie donates 71% of their sales to cancer.
- Wear the courage. This beautiful True Courage Scarf costs $34.00 and donates $25.92 to the cancer charity of your choice.
- Who doesn’t love a good hoodie? Who doesn’t love a hoodie whose proceeds go to cancer? This Halo of Strength hoodie donates over 50% of their proceeds to the cancer charity of your choice.
- Real men wear pink. Purchase this Warrior Inside dress shirt and dress smartly while helping the charity of your choice.
- Work out for the greater good. This Warrior Warm-Up is perfect for your favorite guy and helps support the charity of your choice.
- This women’s tank sends 100% of the proceeds to the cancer charity of your choice. At only $10, it’s a great deal for a great cause.
- Gaiam created the Forever Pink Yoga Mat donates $1 of each mat sale to breast cancer research. The mat has super grip texture for non-slip practice.
- This San Francisco company makes products that smell delightful. This rose scented candle is presented in a decorative crystal glass. It’s the perfect housewarming gift that creates a luminous glow. 30% of all Agaria Cedar Rose purchases will be donated to Carol Franc Buck Breast Care Center.
- Cedar Rose Luxury Bath Bar is perfect for your guest bathroom or even as a luxury for yourself. The soap contains moisturizing goodies live olive oil, vitamin E, Yucca Oil, and Shea Oil…to name a few. $20.00
- Visage Cosmetics is donating a percentage of proceeds from ‘Pucker & Pout’ campaign to help fund a $5,000 donation from Caryl Baker Visage to support Rethink Breast Cancer. Get into these lip color kits ($35.00 or pink power facials, $69.00).
- Ralph Lauren is a designer behind breast cancer. The Pink Pony Collection donates at least 25% of the purchase price toward helping the Pink Pony Fund, which broadens access, to care and helps to minimize the disparities in cancer treatment.
- This High Sierra Backpack is sold through the Shop Komen site. The Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation is the largest breast cancer organization in the United States.
- Deck out your laptop or iPad with these laptop sleeves and bags.
- Evolution Of Smooth is helping moisture make a difference. Through the month of October, all sales on Berry Blossom Body Lotion will donate 100% of the proceeds to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to aid in the fight against breast cancer.
- This ‘Fight Like A Girl‘ ring is produced by Avon. For every ring purchased, $4.00 will be donated to the Avon Foundation for Women to support Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the United States.
- This Breast Cancer Crusade Ribbon Cord bracelet donates $1.00 to the Avon Foundation for Women to support Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the United States. For $5.00, you can support a great cause and provide someone (or yourself) a symbol of hope.
