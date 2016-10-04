CLOSE
Issa Rae Heralded As “Fall’s Breakout TV Actress” Ahead Of ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae is quickly rising to the top of the Hollywood "cool kids" list, thanks to her new HBO series.

After months and months of anticipation, the premiere of the HBO series Insecure is merely days away and series star Issa Rae has many reasons to celebrate, but this latest praise she just received may top them all. As part of their annual fall TV review, Entertainment Weekly has proclaimed that Rae is the “fall’s breakout TV actress,” which is another reason to make sure that you tune in to the Insecure premiere this weekend.

On the recent episode of the series Bingeworthy, exclusively for Entertainment Weekly, the talk of actress/creator Issa Rae and her freshman series Insecure was the hot topic of conversation. While accolades for a new television series are a common practice, it’s refreshing to see Issa be at the forefront of the current inspiring television landscape that includes the likes of Donald Glover and Ava DuVernay.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Bingeworthy” hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré cannot say enough good things about HBO’s new comedy Insecure. Touré hails the show as “one of the best TV shows on nowadays.” He praises “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae as well, saying, “Issa Rae is giving Issa [her character] humanity and life.” Jessica Shaw shares similar sentiments calling Rae “a breath of fresh air.”

Touré thinks shows like “Queen Sugar,” “Black-ish,” and “Atlanta” are a part of “Black television renaissance,” but places “Insecure” at the top. He describes the show as “deeply and interestingly black,” but thinks, “this opens up enough that white people can be like, ‘I can ride with this group.’”

Meanwhile, Shaw bemoans the comparisons that are sure to arise between “Insecure” and Lena Dunham’s “Girls.” “There can be two shows with female leads that don’t have to be in the same conversation.” Touré sees massive amounts of differences between the two writers and their characters. “[Issa] gives herself much more credit as the creator to the character than Lena Dunham does to Hannah.” Issa’s character is “not a loser, she’s cool.”

We here at HB are so very proud of Issa Rae’s success and are equally excited to check out the premiere of Insecure this Sunday, October 9th at 10:30pm EST on HBO. Tell us beauties, will you be checking out Insecure?

Issa Rae Heralded As “Fall’s Breakout TV Actress” Ahead Of ‘Insecure’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

