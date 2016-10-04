CLOSE
Man Who Filmed Eric Garner’s Death Sentenced To 4 Year Prison Term

Ramsey Orta's act of courage wasn't enough to keep him out of jail.

To many Ramsey Orta is an unsung hero for his courageous act of filming Eric Garner’s death as he was killed by police. Without his video, there is a high likelihood that there would have never been any concrete proof of what happened to Garner. Unfortunately, this made him a public enemy of police who unsurprisingly have found a way to land Orta in prison on a duo of old charges.

The Grio has a detailed account of the verdict that was handed down to Ramsey Orta on Monday, as he found himself the recipient of a four-year prison term. There is also an account of supporters on hand for Orta who protested the Supreme Court ruling

Via The Grio:

Justice Stephen Rooney read out the sentence in Staten Island Supreme Court as Orta told his family, “It will be okay” and protesters chanted “No justice no peace! F–k these racist police!” as they held their fists in the air while Orta was being handcuffed. Orta’s supporters have said that he is a victim of police retaliation for filming Eric Garner’s final moments and have expressed concerns about his well-being while he is serving his sentence.

“We’re feeling really upset,” said Lisa Ricardo, Orta’s aunt. “I would tell the police, don’t touch him. Hands off Ramsey. Leave him alone in jail.” According to police, Orta was caught selling heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and anti-anxiety pills to an undercover office nine times, and he was also caught with a .25-caliber handgun.

“Ramsey filmed Eric’s last words, and that’s how my child will hear his voice,” said Jewel Miller, the mother of Eric Garner’s youngest child. “Ramsey Orta is a young boy. He’s just getting into adulthood. He’s just becoming a man and it’s really sad.”

Sadly the outcome for Ramsey Orta is not surprising despite the fact that he was doing his part in standing up for someone who was experiencing police brutality at the highest level. Perhaps he can either appeal the ruling or strive for his sentence to be shortened.

