Thriller films are making a comeback in a major way.

The upcoming movie Get Out tells the story of a young African-American man who visits his White girlfriend’s family estate, and gets caught up in a more sinister reason for the invitation.

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean.

Although Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

The Jordan Peele-directed film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, and Catherine Keener. Check out the intense trailer for Get Out above, in theaters this February.

Swirl Terror! This Interracial Horror Movie Trailer Will Freak You Out

