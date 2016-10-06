CLOSE
Howard University To Rename School Of Communications For Cathy Hughes

Howard University renames school of communications for Hughes, whose Radio One is the largest African-American owned and targeted multi-media company in the U.S.

In its 45th year, Howard University’s School of Communications is set to formally rename itself after media mogul Cathy Hughes, The Hilltop reports.

An undisclosed source from Howard’s Department of Development and Alumni Relations told The Hilltop that Hughes donated a monetary gift of $4 million dollars.

Hughes, chairperson and Secretary of Radio One, served as General Manager at Howard’s Radio station WHUR in the 1970s. She’s credited with creating the “Quiet Storm” sound along with fellow DJ Melvin Lindsey.

Hughes founded Radio One in 1980, along with then-husband Dewey Hughes. Today, Radio One is the largest African-American owned and targeted multi-media company in the United States. Radio One celebrated 36 years on October 3. Radio One is the parent company of Interactive One, which owns NewsOne.

Hughes’ naming ceremony will take place on October 23, according to WOL News Talk 1450 AM. Howard University has not made an official announcement.

