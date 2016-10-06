Watch People Freak Out When They Hear Hillary Clinton Dropped Out Of The Presidential Race

What if Donald Trump actually became the next president of the United States?

Well, 29-year-old YouTuber Tyler Fischer tricked New Yorkers into believing Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton withdrew from the race after contracting the Zika virus. Of course, everyone was horrified and devastated by the news.

“Breaking news! Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has just announced she will be dropping out of the presidential race, making Donald Trump perhaps the next president of the United States,” the comedian screams in several areas of NYC.

As he makes the phony announcement, passersby begin to panic, screaming variations of “Oh my God” with looks of astonishment on their faces. Two people even said “I knew this would happen!,” while another New Yorker declares he’s going to hang himself.

What a horrible prank. Watch it go down above.

